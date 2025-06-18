Incels, Narcissists, and the Victim Mindset

My guest on today’s Reason Interview podcast is psychologist, podcaster, and best-selling author

, whose new book is

. It’s part self-help, part social commentary, and all about reclaiming your life from limiting beliefs.

I talked with him in front of a live audience at the Village Underground comedy club in New York City, and Scott discusses his unlikely journey from special ed student to Ivy League academic, how we’ve built a society that rewards neuroticism and victimhood, and why he thinks vulnerable narcissism in running wild on college campuses and in national politics.

Scott mixes the empathy of Carl Rogers with the blunt logic of Albert Ellis—they were two of the 20th century’s most influential therapists–and he has some wild stories involving opera school, Facebook-stalking his childhood bullies, and awkward camp crushes. This is a conversation about tapping into your full potential and taking control of your life while making the world a better place.

Here are the topics we cover.

0:00—Introduction 1:30—Limiting beliefs come from our past. 6:00—The victim mindset 10:49—What is vulnerable narcissism? 12:12—Kaufman's experience in special education 17:35—Childhood trauma from summer camp 21:49—Narcissism is a defensive posture. 26:24—Kaufman's unconventional path to Carnegie Mellon 31:09—Group victimhood and empowerment 37:40—Why coddling and tough love are both wrong 41:55—Embracing optimism in the face of darkness 48:00—Developing a flexible identity

