How a Government Mind Control Experiment Backfired

My guest today is University of Texas historian John Lisle, author of the chilling and brilliantly researched Project Mind Control: Sidney Gottlieb, the CIA, and the Tragedy of MKULTRA.

Despite official attempts to destroy records of the CIA's LSD-fueled search for mind control in the 1950s and '60s, the truth has been dribbling out, especially in recent books and documentaries such as Steven Kinzer's Poisoner in Chief and Errol Morris' Wormwood.

Lisle's work draws on previously unknown depositions and documents to deliver the most definitive—and disturbing—account yet. He discusses the twisted logic of Cold War secrecy, the bizarre figures behind and victims of America's darkest experiments, and what MKUltra reveals about the dangers of unchecked power in a democracy.

And this might be the most important thing: He tells me why conspiracy theories thrive in the absence of transparency—and how to preserve skepticism without surrendering to paranoia.

0:00—Intro 1:32—What is MKUltra? 3:42—Brainwashing origins in the Korean War 6:50—Who is Sidney Gottlieb? 10:43—The CIA's startup culture 20:37—Who is Ewen Cameron? 24:32—Jolly West and implanting memories 28:24—MKUltra gets shut down 31:08—How MKUltra documents came to light 39:38—Main lessons from MKUltra 46:57—Politicization of intelligence agencies 51:03—Conspiracy thinking and the legacy of MKUltra 58:31—COVID-19 and the collapse of righteous authority

