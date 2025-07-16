The Compleat Nick Gillespie

Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Transcript
1

How a Government Mind Control Experiment Backfired

Historian John Lisle new book on MKULTRA exposes how Cold War paranoia, LSD, and unchecked power continue to haunt contemporary politics and fuel conspiracy theories.
Nick Gillespie's avatar
Nick Gillespie
Jul 16, 2025
1
Share
Transcript

My guest today is University of Texas historian John Lisle, author of the chilling and brilliantly researched Project Mind Control: Sidney Gottlieb, the CIA, and the Tragedy of MKULTRA.

Despite official attempts to destroy records of the CIA's LSD-fueled search for mind control in the 1950s and '60s, the truth has been dribbling out, especially in recent books and documentaries such as Steven Kinzer's Poisoner in Chief and Errol Morris' Wormwood.

Lisle's work draws on previously unknown depositions and documents to deliver the most definitive—and disturbing—account yet. He discusses the twisted logic of Cold War secrecy, the bizarre figures behind and victims of America's darkest experiments, and what MKUltra reveals about the dangers of unchecked power in a democracy.

And this might be the most important thing: He tells me why conspiracy theories thrive in the absence of transparency—and how to preserve skepticism without surrendering to paranoia.

Here are chapter headings. Scroll down for links to YouTube, Apple, Spotify, and SoundCloud versions.

0:00—Intro

1:32—What is MKUltra?

3:42—Brainwashing origins in the Korean War

6:50—Who is Sidney Gottlieb?

10:43—The CIA's startup culture

20:37—Who is Ewen Cameron?

24:32—Jolly West and implanting memories

28:24—MKUltra gets shut down

31:08—How MKUltra documents came to light

39:38—Main lessons from MKUltra

46:57—Politicization of intelligence agencies

51:03—Conspiracy thinking and the legacy of MKUltra

58:31—COVID-19 and the collapse of righteous authority

If you like what I’m posting here, please share and subscribe!

Share

Discussion about this video

© 2025 Nick Gillespie
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture