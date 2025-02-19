Building a Better Bullshit Detector

Playback speed
Wall Street legend and Infinite Loops podcaster Jim O'Shaughnessy has a really strong plan, based on history, literature, and critical thinking.
Nick Gillespie
Feb 19, 2025
2
Jim O'Shaughnessy is a superstar investor and venture capitalist who leads O'Shaughnessy Ventures and hosts the popular Infinite Loops podcast. He's also the coauthor of the new collection Two Thoughts, which compiles provocative quotes from figures ranging from Sam Adams and Ludwig von Mises to Frank Zappa.

O'Shaughnessy chats with me about the power of free minds and free markets to improve the world, why societies thrive or perish, and how to build a better 'bullshit detector in an age of information overload. We discuss what went wrong during Joe Biden's presidency, particularly in relation to COVID-19 and AI policy, and what might go right under President Donald Trump's second term—at least (and only) if special interests are kept at bay.

Click above to start watching or listening. Here’s the topics we cover. Scroll down to watch or listen via YouTube, Apple, Spotify, or SoundCloud.

1:17—Two Thoughts: A Timeless Collection of Infinite Wisdom
6:30—We're living through "The Great Reshuffle"
8:53—Thinkers vs. provers: Don't reach conclusions too quickly
13:43—Big plans fail better
25:58—Live your life, not just perform it
32:22—Using AI to stress test arguments
40:00—Bernays' rebranding of propaganda as identity
41:25—Free markets deliver through persuasion
44:59—Regulatory capture and crony capitalism
54:36—O'Shaughnessy's podcast Infinite Loops
1:12:12—Biden's economic legacy
1:17:35—Trump could possibly be better for innovation
1:20:24—How to curb rent-seeking from billionaires

Today's sponsor:

If you like this episode or the other material I'm posting here, please subscribe and share this Substack! And go check out Reason, which has been around since 1968 and where I've worked since 1993! It's the world's leading source for politics, culture, and ideas from a libertarian perspective.

