Building a Better Bullshit Detector

Jim O'Shaughnessy is a superstar investor and venture capitalist who leads O'Shaughnessy Ventures and hosts the popular Infinite Loops podcast. He's also the coauthor of the new collection Two Thoughts, which compiles provocative quotes from figures ranging from Sam Adams and Ludwig von Mises to Frank Zappa.

O'Shaughnessy chats with me about the power of free minds and free markets to improve the world, why societies thrive or perish, and how to build a better 'bullshit detector in an age of information overload. We discuss what went wrong during Joe Biden's presidency, particularly in relation to COVID-19 and AI policy, and what might go right under President Donald Trump's second term—at least (and only) if special interests are kept at bay.

1:17—Two Thoughts: A Timeless Collection of Infinite Wisdom

6:30—We're living through "The Great Reshuffle"

8:53—Thinkers vs. provers: Don't reach conclusions too quickly

13:43—Big plans fail better

25:58—Live your life, not just perform it

32:22—Using AI to stress test arguments

40:00—Bernays' rebranding of propaganda as identity

41:25—Free markets deliver through persuasion

44:59—Regulatory capture and crony capitalism

54:36—O'Shaughnessy's podcast Infinite Loops

1:12:12—Biden's economic legacy

1:17:35—Trump could possibly be better for innovation

1:20:24—How to curb rent-seeking from billionaires

