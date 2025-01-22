Playback speed
Michael Shermer: Conspiracy Thinking, Wokeness, and the Future of Free Thought

The founder of Skeptic magazine explains why he believes Oswald acted alone, 9/11 was not an inside job, and vaccines don't cause autism.
Nick Gillespie
and
Michael Shermer
Jan 22, 2025
1
Transcript

"Even paranoids have real enemies!" declared the poet Delmore Schwartz, who was both clinically paranoid and definitely on to something, according my guest today: Michael Shermer, the founder of Skeptic magazine, Substack superstar, and author of many best-selling books about rationalism, the evolution of morality, and pseudoscience.

He quotes Schwartz in his latest book, Conspiracy: Why the Rational Believe the Irrational, to drive home the point that big, world-changing secret plots happen all the time, but there are reliable ways for us to decide whether Lee Harvey Oswald acted alone, 9/11 was an inside job, or vaccines cause autism. For the record, Shermer says yes, no, and no on those counts.

I talk with Michael, who has a Ph.D. in the history of science and was a longtime columnist at Scientific American, about whether conspiracy thinking is on the rise, whether it's coded left or right, how wokeness poisons science, and whether the reelection of Donald Trump means free thought is ascendant.

A prominent figure in the atheism movement, we also talk about his youthful experiences in evangelical Christianity (he was born again and attended Pepperdine University as an undergraduate), his stint as a professional bike racer, and how his falling out with Scientific American over identity politics affected his thinking and work.

This interview was recorded at a live event in New York City in January. Sign up for invites to and news about Reason's New York events here.

Previous appearances:

If you enjoy my articles, videos, and podcasts that I post here, please check out Reason, the planet’s leading source of news, politics, culture, and ideas from a libertarian perspective since 1968.

