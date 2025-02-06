Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Transcript

Free Speech Under Biden...and Trump

Nico Perrino of The Foundation for Individual Rights and Expression (FIRE) on what was and what will beand whether Elon Musk is a true First Amendment ally.
Nick Gillespie
Feb 06, 2025
Share
Transcript

My guest this time is

Nico Perrino
, executive vice president at the Foundation for Individual Rights and Expression (FIRE), director of the 2020 documentary Mighty Ira, which profiles the longtime head of the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU), and the author of a forthcoming book on the triumph of civil libertarians.

He's also the host of the popular podcast So to Speak, which takes an "uncensored look at the world of free expression through the law, philosophy, and stories that define your right to free speech." I talk with him about the Biden administration's rotten record on speech issues, his hopes and fears for President Donald Trump's second term, and why he worries that, when it comes to speech, Elon Musk is "suffering from the curse of power, which is censorship."

Here are the topics we cover. Click above to start watching or listening immediately, or scroll down for links to the YouTube, Apple, Spotify (audio+video), and SoundCloud versions.

As always, let me know what you think—and please check out Reason, where all my work appears.

0:00- Introduction

1:29- Biden administration's record on free speech

8:22- Internal and external pressures on tech platforms to censor

11:00- Double standards on free speech

12:19- Will speech be freer under Trump than Biden?

18:49- The TikTok 'ban' & DeepSeek AI

28:23- Elon Musk: friend or foe to free speech? 31:10- Free speech culture

36:00- What was 'cancel culture'?

39:22- Institutional neutrality and campus speech post-Oct 7

46:43- Generational attitude shifts on free speech

Share

The Compleat Nick Gillespie
The Reason Interview With Nick Gillespie
Want to know what comes next in politics, culture, and libertarian ideas? Reason's Nick Gillespie hosts relentlessly interesting interviews with the activists, artists, authors, entrepreneurs, newsmakers, and politicians who are defining the 21st century.
Listen on
Substack App
Apple Podcasts
Spotify
YouTube
RSS Feed
Appears in episode
Nick Gillespie
Recent Episodes
Che Guevara Was Handsome, Charismatic... and Murderous
  Nick Gillespie and Ted Balaker
The Case for MORE Immigration
  Nick Gillespie
Michael Shermer: Conspiracy Thinking, Wokeness, and the Future of Free Thought
  Nick Gillespie and Michael Shermer
Why Trump's Tariff Plans Are Dangerous
  Nick Gillespie
9/11, The World Trade Center, and New York's Next Skyline
  Nick Gillespie
Ford Fischer: Why You Should Surveil the State
  Nick Gillespie
Regulating Smartphones? Jonathan Haidt vs. Libertarians
  Nick Gillespie