One of the very first things that Donald Trump did after being sworn in as president was to make good on promises to reduce both legal and illegal immigration.

He even issued an executive order ending birthright citizenship, a right guaranteed by the Constitution’s 14th Amendment. That order has already been blocked by a Reagan-appointed federal judge and its fate may well end up being decided by the Supreme Court.

But calls for less immigration are super-popular, with 55 percent of Americans saying current levels should be decreased, the highest since 2001. I disagree with that—I think immigration is a good thing and that we should have more of it, done in an orderly, peaceful, efficient fashion.

So on January 21, the day after Trump’s inauguration, I asked George Mason University economist

and CATO Institute analyst

to make the libertarian case for more immigration at a live event in New York City. They’ve written extensively on the topic and I think we answer every question and concern you might have about immigration.

The goal here is to steelman critics of immigration and explain why more newcomers are good for our culture, our economy, and our country.

Let me know what you think.

1:55—Trump's "Day 1" promises and actions

6:13—Was there a migrant "invasion"?

7:35—What does "open borders" mean?

11:03—What's the real story of chaos on the border?

22:06—The case for more immigration

24:30—Immigrant welfare use

31:11—H-1B visa debate

38:11—The Laken Riley Act and immigrant crime

42:00—Cultural arguments for more immigration

45:47—Assimilation in America

52:29—How many immigrants could the U.S. take in?

53:53—The most worrisome anti-immigration policies proposed