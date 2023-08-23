Carol Roth: You Will Own Nothing!

Carol Roth is a self-described recovering investment banker and bestselling author whose new book is You Will Own Nothing: Your War with a New Financial World Order and How To Fight Back.

"The United States has been at the center of the global financial universe for about 80 years," she tells me, but that's changing for a whole lot of reasons, most of which are beyond any regular person's ability to control. Yet she isn't one to despair. Instead, she counsels that we should all proactively "do things to control our personal resources and our wealth." Roth's analysis and advice are worth listening to.

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