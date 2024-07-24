The Compleat Nick Gillespie

Are College Students (Finally) Rejecting Wokeness?
The Coddling of the American Mind, a documentary based on the 2018 bestseller, tells a hopeful story about Gen Z, mental health, and campus life. Q&A…
  
Nick Gillespie
1
Trump's Speech Was Too Long--and a Perfect Way To Challenge Biden
Channeling Idiocracy's President Dwayne Elizondo Mountain Dew Herbert Camacho and Seinfeld's Frank Costanza is a powerful challenge to Sleepy Joe and…
  
Nick Gillespie
Corey DeAngelis: The School Choice Wave Sweeping America
K-12 education doesn't have to be a source of frustration, anger, and wasted money and opportunities! The Parent Revolution author on how lockdowns…
  
Nick Gillespie
1
Eric Brakey: How Libertarians Can Actually Win Political Power!
The new director of The Free State Project and former Maine legislator talks about the free state movement’s history, accomplishments, and future.
  
Nick Gillespie
Andy Mills on Quitting The New York Times, Making The Witch Trials of J.K. Rowling, and his new podcast Reflector
The podcasting maestro has helped shape a whole new form of media--but will audiences support investigative journalism without a partisan agenda?
  
Nick Gillespie

June 2024

Interview: Nick Gillespie On America’s Missing Immigrant Generation
And the end of an epoch in political, cultural, and even commercial history. “The wheels are coming off.”
  
Nick Gillespie
1
Mike Rowe Is 'Shamelessly Patriotic'--But Not Stupidly So
The Dirty Jobs host and storyteller extraordinaire talks about his new movie, Something To Stand For, and being informed by history but not trapped by…
  
Nick Gillespie
1
Defending Liberalism, Talking My Sordid Work History, and Taking Shots at a Professional Placekicker
Three recent appearances by me you might enjoy...
  
Nick Gillespie
2
Willie Mays (and so much more), RIP
Remembering a baseball great, and a father's gesture.
  
Nick Gillespie
3
John Mackey: We Must Change How We Think About Capitalism
The Whole Foods' cofounder and Love.Life CEO goes deep on the failures, successes, and psychedelics he encountered while reshaping how Americans think…
  
Nick Gillespie
Glenn Loury: Tales of Sex, Drugs, Capitalism, and Redemption
Late Admissions is a deeply human memoir by a leading economist and public intellectual whose honesty and humility is inspirational.
  
Nick Gillespie
1
David Boaz, RIP
The longtime Cato Institute vice president was a major force in the libertarian movement who expanded how we think about freedom.
  
Nick Gillespie
2
