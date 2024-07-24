The Compleat Nick Gillespie
Are College Students (Finally) Rejecting Wokeness?
The Coddling of the American Mind, a documentary based on the 2018 bestseller, tells a hopeful story about Gen Z, mental health, and campus life. Q&A…
Jul 24
Nick Gillespie
Trump's Speech Was Too Long--and a Perfect Way To Challenge Biden
Channeling Idiocracy's President Dwayne Elizondo Mountain Dew Herbert Camacho and Seinfeld's Frank Costanza is a powerful challenge to Sleepy Joe and…
Jul 19
Nick Gillespie
Corey DeAngelis: The School Choice Wave Sweeping America
K-12 education doesn't have to be a source of frustration, anger, and wasted money and opportunities! The Parent Revolution author on how lockdowns…
Jul 17
Nick Gillespie
Eric Brakey: How Libertarians Can Actually Win Political Power!
The new director of The Free State Project and former Maine legislator talks about the free state movement’s history, accomplishments, and future.
Jul 10
Nick Gillespie
Andy Mills on Quitting The New York Times, Making The Witch Trials of J.K. Rowling, and his new podcast Reflector
The podcasting maestro has helped shape a whole new form of media--but will audiences support investigative journalism without a partisan agenda?
Jul 3
Nick Gillespie
June 2024
Interview: Nick Gillespie On America’s Missing Immigrant Generation
And the end of an epoch in political, cultural, and even commercial history. “The wheels are coming off.”
Jun 28
Nick Gillespie
Mike Rowe Is 'Shamelessly Patriotic'--But Not Stupidly So
The Dirty Jobs host and storyteller extraordinaire talks about his new movie, Something To Stand For, and being informed by history but not trapped by…
Jun 26
Nick Gillespie
Defending Liberalism, Talking My Sordid Work History, and Taking Shots at a Professional Placekicker
Three recent appearances by me you might enjoy...
Jun 24
Nick Gillespie
Willie Mays (and so much more), RIP
Remembering a baseball great, and a father's gesture.
Jun 20
Nick Gillespie
John Mackey: We Must Change How We Think About Capitalism
The Whole Foods' cofounder and Love.Life CEO goes deep on the failures, successes, and psychedelics he encountered while reshaping how Americans think…
Jun 19
Nick Gillespie
Glenn Loury: Tales of Sex, Drugs, Capitalism, and Redemption
Late Admissions is a deeply human memoir by a leading economist and public intellectual whose honesty and humility is inspirational.
Jun 12
Nick Gillespie
David Boaz, RIP
The longtime Cato Institute vice president was a major force in the libertarian movement who expanded how we think about freedom.
Jun 7
Nick Gillespie
